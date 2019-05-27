WWE News: Top Superstar wants another shot at Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar Braun Strowman recently spoke with The Sun on his past rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

Strowman stated that Lesnar is the only man who hasn't been pinned by him and added that he wants another go at the former UFC fighter.

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar aren't strangers in the least. The two behemoths have faced off against each other on several occasions in the past, but Braun has yet to manage to pin The Beast.

The two Superstars met at No Mercy 2017 for Lesnar's Title, but it took him a single F5 to put down Strowman. This was the beginning of the downfall of Strowman, as he never recovered from that loss. Months later, Roman Reigns kicked out of 5 consecutive F5s in the main event of WrestleMania 34, which didn't help Braun's case at all.

At Crown Jewel 2018, Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman again, after some assistance from Baron Corbin. The Monster Among Men was recently trolled by none other than The Undertaker after he showed off his new hairstyle on Instagram.

The heart of the matter

While talking with The Sun, Strowman stated that he hasn't been able to pin Brock Lesnar yet, and plans to do the same in the near future. He added that he is here to become a champion and it's bound to happen very soon.

Brock Lesnar is the only man that has not had the 1-2-3 after the Powerslam from Braun Strowman so he's got one coming for him. I came here to be a champion. I didn't come here to participate. I came here to take over and you know, it's a goal of mine and it's going to happen, it's just a matter of time.

What's next?

Strowman is all set to meet Bobby Lashley at Super ShowDown on June 7th.

