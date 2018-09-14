WWE News: Top WWE Superstar Lashes Out At The Shield On Twitter

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.20K // 14 Sep 2018, 10:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Did Ziggler just roast The Hounds of Justice?

What's the story?

We all know that Dolph Ziggler is an accomplished stand up comedian and has a parallel career in it, outside WWE. Right before he defends his championship against Rollins and Ambrose at Hell in a Cell, Ziggler sent out this scathing Tweet:

“What’s the deal with the SHIELD? no @MichaelChiklis no @chloebennet just dudes in AOP’s baby clothes. guys if you still can’t find the entrance ramp, put a GPS on your utility belts, WE clearly don’t have room (tag titles) #RAW pic.twitter.com/KPYQU3xT9S — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) September 11, 2018

Ziggler took a shot at the fact that The Shield's in-ring gear resembles that of the Authors of Pain in his Tweet. Moreover, he also made fun of The Shield making their entrance through the audience and not the entrance way that other performers use.

In case you didn't know...

Dolph Ziggler had mixed fortunes on SmackDown Live but seemed to have rediscovered himself on RAW. He and McIntyre have been a formidable unit, and are your current RAW Tag Team Champions, right now.

Currently, they are aligned with Braun Strowman on RAW. The trio has been a thorn in the side of The Shield, since their formation. They also seem to have the support of the heel locker room.

The heart of the matter

Clearly, the point of the Tweet was merely to excite the audience right before the big match at Hell in a Cell. Stars have taken to building and extending their feuds on social media these days, to get the audience more invested in the ongoing action.

The shield is taking those titles Sunday... So dont get used to them...@WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose and @WWERomanReigns is keeping that Universal Championship #BelieveThat — Stacey Nicole (@stacey_nicole88) September 11, 2018

Judging by the response from the fans, the Tweet clearly seemed to have worked for Dolph Ziggler. Expect their match for the RAW Tag Team Championships to be the contest that potentially steals the show at Hell in a Cell this year. Could we see a massive title change take place at the event?

What's next?

Hell In a Cell comes our way this weekend and is set to be a very packed show indeed. The RAW Tag Team Titles are up for grabs in a potential show stealer. Who will emerge as RAW Tag Team Champion at HIAC?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com