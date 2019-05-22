WWE News: Top RAW Superstar says indies should never compete with WWE

What's the story?

WWE Raw Superstar AJ Styles recently sat down with Newsweek and talked on a variety of topics.

Styles said that WWE is a global brand and other promotions should never compete with it if they want to succeed.

In case you didn't know...

Things didn't go as planned for AJ Styles at Money In The Bank this past weekend. He had earned an opportunity to compete for the WWE Universal Title against Seth Rollins and the rivalry had been built up over the past several weeks.

The two Superstars had a classic at the PPV, which ended with Rollins gaining a clean victory over Styles. Both Superstars shook hands after the match to an ovation from the live crowd.

On the following Monday Night Raw, Styles seemed to have entered into a new feud, when his backstage interview was interrupted by Baron Corbin. It ended with Styles slapping the Corbin, forcing him to leave in embarrassment.

The heart of the matter

While talking with Newsweek, AJ Styles opened up on what other promotions should do to succeed. He stated that the indies should never try to compete with WWE, and instead should compete with themselves so that they can get better every day.

He added that these promotions should try to be different and present themselves as an alternative. He finished off by saying that competition will always lead to the product getting better.

As far as the indies and whatnot, I don't think they should ever be competitive with the WWE. They should compete with themselves to make sure they get better everyday because there's no competition, if you want me to be honest. WWE is globally huge.

If you want to succeed, don't compete. Be something different, be the alternative.

What's next?

AJ Styles is all set to kick off a rivalry with Baron Corbin, which might culminate at the upcoming Super Showdown event.

What are your thoughts on AJ's comments?