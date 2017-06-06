WWE News: Trainers help Paul Heyman back after Samoa Joe's vicious attack

The Samoan Submission Machine lived up to his name when he choked out Heyman.

Samoa Joe made an emphatic statement with his attack on Paul Heyman

What’s the story?

Samoa Joe attacked Paul Heyman on Monday Night Raw and choked him out with the Coquina Clutch. After waking up, Heyman was helped to the trainer’s rooms and examined by the WWE medical staff.

In case you didn’t know...

The Samoan Submission Machine defeated Bray Wyatt, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules and became the number one contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship. Joe and Lesnar will face each other at WWE Great Balls of Fire on July 9, 2017.

This not only marks the first Universal Championship match since WrestleMania 33, but it will be Joe’s first pay-per-view main event on the main roster.

The heart of the matter

Tonight, on Raw, Joe came out and discussed how he was envious of Lesnar and his position in the WWE, but that he wasn’t afraid. This lead to Heyman coming out and informing Joe that Heyman didn’t want Joe to face Lesnar, but that he was still confident that The Beast Incarnate would emerge victorious.

When Heyman attempted to leave, Joe pushed The Advocate into the corner, described what he was going to do to him, and choked him out with the Coquina Clutch. Heyman was helped to the back by WWE’s medical staff.

What’s next?

Later on that night, Heyman received a call from Lesnar and Heyman informed the fans that the Universal Champion would return to WWE programming next week on the June 12, 2017, edition of Raw.

Tune in next week to see what happens when the Beast Incarnate and The Destroyer cross paths.

Author’s Take

The segment between Heyman and Joe was perfect for establishing The Samoan Submission Machine as a legitimate threat to Lesnar. Next’s week segment will make for must-see TV; especially if Joe and Lesnar come to blows.