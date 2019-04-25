×
WWE News: Travis Browne reveals what Bret Hart told him after HoF attack

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
630   //    25 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST

The attack
The attack

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne recently appeared on Rousey's Youtube channel, touching upon a string of topics.

Browne stated that Bret Hart met him backstage on the Raw after WrestleMania, and thanked him.

In case you didn't know...

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was marred with controversy, as a fan jumped into the ring during Bret Hart's Hall of Fame speech, and proceeded to attack The Hitman.

Almost immediately, a bunch of WWE Superstars and security personnel followed the attacker inside the ring and contained him before he could cause any serious damage. The Superstars who came out to Bret's rescue included The New Day, The Revival's Dash Wilder, Shane McMahon, and Ronda Rousey's husband Travis Browne.

Wilder even went as far to punch the attacker in the face while he was being taken away.

The heart of the matter

While speaking about the unfortunate incident, Travis Browne made it clear that he didn't want people to give any kind of publicity to the attacker. Browne explained that no matter if the recognition is positive or negative, it's publicity at the end of the day, and the attacker doesn't deserve it one bit.

When asked about Hart, Browne heaped praise upon the two-time WWE Hall of Famer and said that Bret Hart is a legend. He added that he got to talk with Bret on the Raw after 'Mania, and he thanked Browne for his help during the attack at the Hall of Fame ceremony. Browne responded by stating that any real man would have done the same in that situation.

Bret is an amazing man, he's a freakin' legend. I got to spend some time with him in the back at the following RAW and you know, he said 'thank you.' I said, 'of course, any time, any man would do the same thing, any real man would do the same thing,' and it's like we forgot about it.
What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are currently residing at Browsey Acres, and several reports have suggested that the duo are planning to start a family. It would be interesting to see how this plays out with WWE's future plans for Rousey.

What was your reaction to Bret Hart being attacked?

Tags:
WWE Hall of Fame Bret Hart Travis Browne
