WWE News: Triple Crown Champion debuts on 205 Live

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
1.23K   //    12 Jun 2019, 09:15 IST

The former tag team champion picked up an impressive win on the Purple Brand
The former tag team champion picked up an impressive win on the Purple Brand

What's the story?

Drake Maverick promised some big changes coming for 205 Live a while back, claiming that some of the best wrestlers in the world today would be joining the Cruiserweights in the coming months. Tonight, one of those stars made the jump.

In case you didn't know...

Chad Gable has had a pretty impressive run in the WWE so far. While teaming with Jason Jordan as part of American Alpha, he captured the NXT and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, having a dominant run with both titles and picking up some impressive wins against top stars like the Revival and the Wyatt Family.

When he was drafted to Raw, he quickly joined up with Bobby Roode, and in no time the duo captured the Raw Tag Team Titles from the Authors of Pain. However, outside of tag team competition, Gable has been less than successful. Though he's had some great matches with the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Kurt Angle, and others, he wasn't able to pick up any major victories.

Earlier tonight during SmackDown Live, Gable debuted a new gimmick while sporting a new haircut. It seemed that Gable was grading Apollo Crews, a man he's been teaming with on house shows, in a notepad. While we don't know what to expect from this as of yet, we got to see Gable in action later on in the night.

The heart of the matter

Chad Gable made his official debut on 205 Live tonight, facing off against the Gentleman Jack Gallagher. The Cruiserweight veteran put up a valiant effort, with the two men giving fans a wrestling clinic featuring both technical prowess and several incredible feats of strength.

The most impressive of which came at the end of the match, when Gable caught Gallagher attempting a suicide dive, turning it into a German suplex on the outside. Gable rolled inside while Gallagher failed to make the ten-count, awarding him his first victory on 205 Live.

What's next?

Chad Gable will be appearing on both SmackDown Live and 205 Live, it seems. The second ever Triple Crown Tag Team Champion is one of the best in-ring performers in the WWE or any other company, for that matter. And if tonight was just a taste of what to expect from him, the WWE Universe should be prepared to see Gable dominate 205 Live.

Tags:
WWE 205 Live American Alpha Chad Gable Jack Gallagher WWE Raw Tag Team Championship WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
