WWE News: Triple H comments on AEW, says NXT is "the alternative" to WWE

Triple H has spoken out

Ahead of NXT's debut on the USA Network, Triple H sat down with Yahoo Sports to chat about the brand’s move to cable television, and about the impending competition the brand faces.

Triple H even went as far as to addressing the perception that All Elite Wrestling’s product is the “alternative” to WWE, arguing that the alternative has been here all along.

If you talk about the upstart, what they’re going out and saying is that they’re an alternative. We were that alternative five years ago. We opened the door for being an alternative, we opened the door to show people that it can be done on a bigger level and on a different basis.

As far as being the alternative, great, go put on the best show you can put out, and we’ll put out the best one we can put out.

The point goes hand-in-hand with a point myself, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz recently made on on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, where we spoke about how NXT is the most similar product WWE has with regards to AEW, which makes the "competition" that much more interesting.

Meanwhile...

I recently asked Triple H whether the TV deal for NXT may be replicated across the pond. WWE's COO told me that we will see a lot of NXT UK stars on television - as part of NXT on the USA Network.

I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the Network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant. If people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said. (Triple H had previously said on the call that more NXT UK Superstars will appear on NXT when it is broadcast on USA)

I just want to say one thing though, NXT will still be on the WWE Network, 24 hours after its initial airing, so it’s there and it’s going to be there for everybody!

