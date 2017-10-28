WWE News: Triple H gives an update on The Great Khali's WWE status

Does WWE plan on getting the former WWE Champion back for another role?

The Game is all game for the unpopular comeback.

What's the story?

Triple H recently spoke with News 18 and was quizzed about The Great Khali's current status with the WWE.

The Game was open to the idea of the Indian Superstar stepping into the WWE ring again and spoke at length about the company's relationship with Khali.

In case you didn't know...

The Great Khali's last appearance was on July 23 at the Battleground PPV where he interfered to help Jinder Mahal retain the WWE Championship.

The planned one-off appearance was the last time the WWE Universe got a glimpse of the former World Champion, with all rumors of a possible match with Randy Orton turning out to be false.

But it just could be a matter of time...

The heart of the matter

When asked about the company's plans for Khali, Triple H said the door was always open for a return.

"Great Khali is a legend in the industry and he is always welcome to the WWE and we look forward to appearances by him in the future if that is something he wants to do," the Cerebral Assassin said.

The WWE COO mentioned that he was aware of Khali's wrestling school back in India that grooms the next generation of aspiring Indian talents and how good he is in his new found role.

For the King of Kings, Khali is a legendary icon in the WWE, whose return should be expected at any time whatsoever.

What's next?

Jinder Mahal will face his toughest task till date when he will go up against the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series on 19th November.

The Punjabi Playboy could save the day yet again for the Modern Day Maharaja at the RAW vs. SmackDown Live PPV if the WWE chooses to go down that road.

Another option would be to have Khali interfere in Mahal's title match against Kevin Owens during India's tour of India in December.

Author's take

Considering Khali's rabid popularity, it would be a criminal mistake on WWE's part to not have him in some capacity at the live events in India.

For all its worth, Triple H may have already had a word with the 7-foot giant during his recent visit to India. In any case, Khali is a legend despite the slack he garners, who is quite loved backstage.

I, for one, will never mind a Khali return as long as it's logical and entertaining, something that the Battleground angle lacked.

Would you like to see Khali back? If so, in what role? Sound off in the comments section below.