WWE News: Triple H reveals how long NXT's move to television has been in the pipeline

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 94 // 12 Sep 2019, 00:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H opened up to Newsweek

Triple H recently sat down with Newsweek to discuss WWE NXT's switch from the WWE Network to the USA Network, and The Game opened up about the argument of "counter-programming" that's come up when people discuss NXT moving to TV to potentially combat AEW's weekly programming - despite NXT remaining in its regular time slot.

WWE's COO confirmed that the move has been the best part of two years in the making.

It's one of those things when you're doing it, it's taking forever. Like I said, we've been talking about NXT moving to cable television in a bigger way for a year and a half, two years. I

It's been brought up, we've had people talk to us about it and the timing wasn't right or we couldn't come to the right terms to it. This year, the stars started to align, but it still felt like it took a long period of time. And then suddenly you get a call that "hey, here we are and it's happening."

The Game then joked that he's never going to be ready, but the talent are more than ready!

And then it's like, "Oh, my God, I wasn't ready for this to happen quite yet." [Laughs]

Like I said, thrilled to do it, talent is chomping at the bit to get out there and, not only are they happy to have the opportunity, but they get to show the world what they can do and who they are and keep that NXT brand out there for everyone to see.

The point goes hand in hand with a point myself, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz recently spoke about on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, where we debated how WWE couldn't possibly rush a television deal purely to spite another promotion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile...

I recently asked Triple H whether the TV deal for NXT may be replicated across the pond. The Game told me that we will see a lot of NXT UK stars on television - as part of NXT on the USA Network.

I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the Network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant. If people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said. (Triple H had previously said on the call more NXT UK Superstars will appear on NXT when it broadcasts on USA)

I just want to say one thing though, NXT will still be on the WWE Network, 24 hours after its initial airing, so it’s there and it’s going to be there for everybody!

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!