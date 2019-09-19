WWE News: Triple H reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to NXT's debut on USA Network

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 177 // 19 Sep 2019, 12:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H and Vince McMahon

Tonight was a historic one for WWE NXT as the brand kicked off a new journey on the USA Network. Triple H held a media call after the show and stated that Vince McMahon was excited about the event. He added that Mr. McMahon embraces the difference of NXT from the main roster shows.

NXT moves to the USA Network

WWE NXT premiered on the USA Network tonight. The brand has come a long way from being a developmental show to being regarded by many as the third major brand WWE currently has. The show was packed from start to finish, and included the return of Lio Rush, who had been absent from WWE TV for a while now. The show also saw Roderick Strong defeating The Velveteen Dream to bag the NXT North American title. After this win, every member of The Undisputed Era now holds a title.

Also read: Triple H says injured Superstar is very close to return

Vince embraces the difference of NXT

The last question that Triple H took at the call was from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. He asked The Game whether he got any input from Mr. McMahon, before or during the show. Here's what Triple H had to say in response:

"I received a bunch of texts from him throughout the day. Exited to see it, wishing us luck. He was sending me texts counting me down... '20 minutes?' you know, I thought that was great. Then he sent me a few texts stating that he watched the entire thing at the office, probably in a meeting... while he was doing it. Well, he enjoyed it, he loved it.

"He sent me a message, 'congratulations', after it was over. It's funny because people don't give him the credit, he embraces the difference. It's like liking different types of music. One thing might be somebody's cup of tea, something else might the other, but you can appreciate all of it. I think that's the best way of saying it, he absolutely appreciates it."

(Transcript taken from the full audio of the call that was released by Wrestlezone.)

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!