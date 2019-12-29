WWE News: Triple H reveals what made Hall of Famer come out of retirement

WWE EVP Triple H and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were guests on the latest edition of After The Bell with Corey Graves. The duo opened up on a bunch of topics, and The Game talked about what made Shawn Michaels come back to WWE as an in-ring competitor.

I think sometimes when you leave the business – I see it in a lot of guys – when you first leave you just want to get away from it a little bit and put down the everyday frustrations of it. I think that is what a lot of people have to do and Shawn Michaels was away from it for a long period of time; completely disconnected from it and then he came down to the Performance Center. That place is infectious and the youth of it and the excitement and their excitement for it, it's just contagious.

Michaels retired following his WrestleMania 26 match against The Undertaker in 2010. Nine long years after that, he came out of retirement at WWE Crown Jewel 2018, and the reunited DX defeated The Brothers of Destruction in the main event of the show.

Michaels hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle since then. The buildup to SummerSlam 2019 saw Michaels being teased as Dolph Ziggler's opponent during the contract signing for the match, but the mystery Superstar turned out to be Goldberg.