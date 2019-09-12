WWE News: Triple H reveals whether NXT's move to TV means certain Superstars will be 'lifers'

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 18 // 12 Sep 2019, 01:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H spoke about the prospect of people being the face of NXT

Triple H recently spoke with Newsweek to discuss WWE NXT's switch from the WWE Network to the USA Network, and was asked about whether Johnny Gargano's previous comments about wishing to remain in NXT would be more realistic now that the brand is on television alongside RAW and SmackDown.

I think it can [on the TV deal influencing people to stay in NXT for their full career].

[It's] No different than somebody becomes the face of RAW and spends the majority of their career there. It's the same with SmackDown and the same with NXT. I also think the opportunity for someone to leave for a period of time, take a breather and come back a little later refreshed is important. This gives them an opportunity to do other things.

Triple H also opened up on talents wanting to move from RAW and SmackDown to NXT.

As NXT becomes bigger and more of a global brand, like you see what we've done in the UK, you will see talent has the opportunity to take a breather from RAW or SmackDown and go someplace else. And still it be very meaningful for them and not seen as "I'm going down to the minors" or anything else.

It's going to be a shift over to a different brand with a different feel and a different vibe where they can go and refresh and become something different so when they do go back - or maybe they don't - they can rebrand themselves.

The most successful talent in this business, from a long term standpoint, has the ability to reinvent themselves over time. And that gives them the chance to reinvent yourself at all times.

Myself, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz also recently spoke about this on Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, following Cesaro's NXT UK debut.

Advertisement

Meanwhile...

I recently asked Triple H whether the TV deal for NXT may be replicated across the pond.

I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the Network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant. If people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said. (Triple H had previously said on the call more NXT UK Superstars will appear on NXT when it broadcasts on USA)

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!