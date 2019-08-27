WWE News: Trish Stratus opens up about other wrestlers using her moves

Trish Stratus recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful

While speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently opened up about wrestlers using her moves. Asked whether any Superstars had asked her permission before using a move, Stratus confirmed several had.

Yeah, I’ve had that happen for sure. I know Melina, the first time she did the Matrix, she called me and asked. She cleared it, “Is it cool if I use it?” I said absolutely. So that’s cool.

Then, Liv [Morgan] does the Matrix as well. And Carmella, we had a conversation about how she does the Stratusphere in the corner, so it’s great. It’s an honor that people are taking that and that’s what it’s all about, is the business is taking things and having things preserved. It cements the legacy.

Stratus also spoke about having "warm-ups" before her final match at SummerSlam.

I’m actually very glad I had those. I don’t know if I could pull this off if I didn’t have those little [spots], like, just for confidence almost, right? Royal Rumble, of course, a few spots here and there, same with a tag match. It’s different from a singles match. I haven’t been in a singles competition for eight years, [and] two children later.

But I’m trusting in the process, doing the work, getting in the ring. I’ve lived in the ring for the last few weeks, and working with some really great people. And I’m proud of my body, my body’s like “We got you, kid.” And I’ve just been studying her stuff. Everything is aligning nicely, I have to say.

Following the match, Stratus confirmed that she had officially retired.

