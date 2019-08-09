WWE News: Trish Stratus reveals why Vince McMahon contacted her for SummerSlam return

Trish and Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke to Toronto Sun and discussed her big return at SummerSlam this Sunday.

Stratus revealed that Vince McMahon had called her for a match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, as one last hurrah for the Hall of Famer.

In case you didn't know...

Trish Stratus is a name longtime fans of WWE fondly remember. She has had a major impact on WWE's Women's division and was one of the first women to be given ample screen time for her matches, at a time when divas were treated more like eye-candy than actual wrestlers. Stratus and Lita were two trailblazers who once actually headlined an episode of Monday Night Raw, years before Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair wrestled in the first-ever Hell in a Cell Match.

Stratus wrestled her final WWE match in 2006 at the Unforgiven PPV, where she defeated arch-rival Lita to win the Women's title in Toronto, Canada. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Over the past few years, Trish has made a bunch of returns and wrestled in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, plus the first-ever WWE Women's PPV back in 2018.

The heart of the matter

While talking about her upcoming match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, Trish revealed that Vince McMahon contacted her for the bout. He came up with the idea of giving her one last hurrah in front of her own people, by pitting her against someone who is dubbed by many as the cornerstone of the Women's Revolution.

Stratus then proceeded to work with her trainer to get in proper shape to wrestle. The upcoming match is truly a battle of generations and a legit dream encounter.

What's next?

Trish Stratus will take on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, emanating from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 11, 2019.

Will Trish manage to defeat Charlotte this Sunday?