WWE News: Triple H reveals why he wasn't given Executive Director Role

Triple H and Vince

What's the story?

WWE EVP Triple H recently took part in a conference call to hype up this weekend's NXT TakeOver and SummerSlam, and discussed a variety of topics.

When asked whether he was considered for the roles that Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman eventually bagged, The Game stated he cannot guarantee being at every single Raw or SmackDown Live show and the roles were specific to those brands.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since WWE appointed Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman as the Executive Directors of SmackDown Live and Monday Night Raw. The hirings took the WWE Universe by storm and the majority of fans seemed delighted upon learning the same. Bischoff and Heyman both received praise and best wishes from several wrestling personalities once the news was made official.

It's worth noting that Bischoff was in direct competition with Vince McMahon's WWE back during the Monday Night Wars. On the other hand, Heyman held his own as the ECW owner. Both promotions were eventually bought off by McMahon, marking the Attitude Era's end.

The heart of the matter

There were many who wondered why Triple H wasn't given either of these positions. The Game spilled the beans when asked whether he was considered in the running, revealing the role of an Executive Director is specific to a particular show while adding he is unable to attend every show due to other commitments - despite being regularly backstage at both.

"You have to understand the way it's laid out, the scope of what they're doing is very specific to those shows. While I'm still at the shows there are many weeks where due to my schedule and other commitments I can't be at every single RAW or every single SmackDown. The scope of the things that I do are way beyond live events."

What's next?

Triple H has another busy weekend ahead of him, as two major shows are going to emanate from Toronto, mere days from now.

