WWE News: Twitter feud leads to Paige making a huge match for SmackDown Live
This week's SmackDown Live is looking stacked
What's the story?
Tye Dillinger definitely hasn't been given the opportunities that he's deserved since being promoted to the main roster, but he's been given a huge boost tonight after learning that he will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on SmackDown Live.
Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.
In case you didn't know...
Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura have had a number of exchanges on Twitter over the past few days where it appears that Dillinger has an issue with the way that Nakamura has been handling his business since he turned heel.
Dillinger responded to Nakamura's Tweet on Saturday as The King of Strong Style looked to build towards his Last Man Standing Match against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank.
The exchanges between the duo continued until Dillinger then challenged Nakamura to a match on SmackDown Live.
What's next?
The Twitter exchange between the two stars obviously garnered the attention of SmackDown General Manager Paige who decided to make the match official for tomorrow night's show.
Nakamura will want to continue his recent run of form ahead of his match against Styles so he will be pushing for the win over Dillinger tomorrow night.
What's next?
Nakamura and Dillinger will collide tomorrow night on SmackDown Live in what is sure to be an interesting stepping stone en route to Money in the Bank.
Author's take
Nakamura has been one of the best heels on SmackDown Live over the past few months ever since he decided to turn on AJ Styles at WrestleMania. The Japanese star will have another shot at the WWE Championship next month at Money in the Bank, despite already facing AJ three times in the past month. This will be a great outing for Tye though, who hasn't had a lot of TV time lately and definitely deserves a chance to be part of SmackDown Live's main storyline.
Send us news tips at fightclub@sportske