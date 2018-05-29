WWE News: Twitter feud leads to Paige making a huge match for SmackDown Live

This week's SmackDown Live is looking stacked

Nakamura takes on Tye Dillinger tomorrow night on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Tye Dillinger definitely hasn't been given the opportunities that he's deserved since being promoted to the main roster, but he's been given a huge boost tonight after learning that he will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night on SmackDown Live.

In case you didn't know...

Tye Dillinger and Shinsuke Nakamura have had a number of exchanges on Twitter over the past few days where it appears that Dillinger has an issue with the way that Nakamura has been handling his business since he turned heel.

Dillinger responded to Nakamura's Tweet on Saturday as The King of Strong Style looked to build towards his Last Man Standing Match against AJ Styles at Money in the Bank.

How high can you count? Or will you rise before answer? 1..2..10. No one is good all the time. #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/DgcPSPxKJd — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 26, 2018

Did someone say.....10?



Sorry “friend” but It’s the ones who talk 💩, that are always the most afraid. https://t.co/C5g1iUey6r — That TEN Guy 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) May 26, 2018

The exchanges between the duo continued until Dillinger then challenged Nakamura to a match on SmackDown Live.

Count the lights?! How dare you speak of my finisher 😏

Very kind of you “friend”. I’ll also help you Shin. Since you’re so concerned with others, I’ll help you find....your balls! Maybe I’ll do that Tuesday....



Unless catering has crab cakes. If that’s the case, raincheck. 🙌🏻 https://t.co/X2oLAeFJuV — That TEN Guy 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) May 27, 2018

What's next?

The Twitter exchange between the two stars obviously garnered the attention of SmackDown General Manager Paige who decided to make the match official for tomorrow night's show.

Hiya boys! It sounds like you've both had some time on your hands this weekend BUT tomorrow is Tuesday and that means I make the rules...soooo I'm making it official: @ShinsukeN vs. @WWEDillinger on #SDLive. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 28, 2018

Nakamura will want to continue his recent run of form ahead of his match against Styles so he will be pushing for the win over Dillinger tomorrow night.

What's next?

Nakamura and Dillinger will collide tomorrow night on SmackDown Live in what is sure to be an interesting stepping stone en route to Money in the Bank.

Author's take

Nakamura has been one of the best heels on SmackDown Live over the past few months ever since he decided to turn on AJ Styles at WrestleMania. The Japanese star will have another shot at the WWE Championship next month at Money in the Bank, despite already facing AJ three times in the past month. This will be a great outing for Tye though, who hasn't had a lot of TV time lately and definitely deserves a chance to be part of SmackDown Live's main storyline.

