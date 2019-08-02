Twitter reacts to the passing of WWE legend Harley Race
Earlier this afternoon, the wrestling world was saddened upon learning of the passing of WWE and NWA legend Harley Race. Since the announcement, many of Race's fans, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter to send their condolences and share memories of the 8-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.
Making his debut in 1960, Race had a long and prolific career in nearly every major promotion at the time. He held the record for most NWA World Championship reigns, before it was eventually broken by 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. He was also a successful manager, guiding the careers of WCW stars like Lex Luger, Vader, and a pre-Diesel Kevin Nash (as Vinnie Vegas).
The Kansas City, MO native had recently been dealing with a number of health issues over the year, including a diagnosis of lung cancer, which he revealed back in March. Earlier last month, he was admitted to a hospital in Knoxville, TN while travelling to a fan convention there.
Messages of condolences began pouring in for the beloved WWE Hall of Famer almost as soon as the tragic news was announced.
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was one of the first to make a public statement.
The official Impact and Twitter account have made the announcement, as well.
Several individuals made statements, as well:
Of course, there were plenty of great Harley stories going around, as well...
Obviously, this news is still fresh in everybody's mind. There's no word as of yet for any memorial services for the former champion. We expect that WWE will probably offer a memorial title card during one of their next TV broadcasts, and might even offer something on the WWE Network, as well.
Do you have any memories of Harley Race? Any great stories? We'd love to read them! Post them down below in the comments section to share!