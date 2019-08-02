Twitter reacts to the passing of WWE legend Harley Race

Ric Flair and Harley Race

Earlier this afternoon, the wrestling world was saddened upon learning of the passing of WWE and NWA legend Harley Race. Since the announcement, many of Race's fans, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter to send their condolences and share memories of the 8-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

Making his debut in 1960, Race had a long and prolific career in nearly every major promotion at the time. He held the record for most NWA World Championship reigns, before it was eventually broken by 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. He was also a successful manager, guiding the careers of WCW stars like Lex Luger, Vader, and a pre-Diesel Kevin Nash (as Vinnie Vegas).

The Kansas City, MO native had recently been dealing with a number of health issues over the year, including a diagnosis of lung cancer, which he revealed back in March. Earlier last month, he was admitted to a hospital in Knoxville, TN while travelling to a fan convention there.

Messages of condolences began pouring in for the beloved WWE Hall of Famer almost as soon as the tragic news was announced.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was one of the first to make a public statement.

Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King. pic.twitter.com/nY3V5hyp3N — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 1, 2019

The official Impact and Twitter account have made the announcement, as well.

IMPACT Wrestling is saddened to hear of the passing of Harley Race. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/OZp5KPh48F — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 1, 2019

Several individuals made statements, as well:

#RIP Harley Race. This is why we should not throw the term Legend around freely. It needs to be saved for people like Harley who truly are. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 1, 2019

On January 25th 1993 in met a great man who became a great friend and mentor. A proper man in and out of the ring. One of the true greats. Harley Race passed today. I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 1, 2019

So sorry to hear about one of the TRUE GREATS, Harley Race passing away.

He was one of my hero’s for many reasons.

There will never be another one like him!!

My condolences to his family, friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 1, 2019

The Hart family loves you forever King Harley Race. Grateful I got to tell you what you meant to my grandfather Stu Hart, who adored you. My thoughts and prayers to Harley’s family today🙏 pic.twitter.com/t5PqOJW0Lx — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2019

Rest in Peace to the legendary Harley Race..... — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 1, 2019

So Sad To Hear Harley Race Has Passed😔Wonderful Man That I Admired & Loved❤️He Taught Me So Much In & Out of The Squared Circle #RIP Champ🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 1, 2019

#RIPHarleyRace

We lost a true ledend today; one of the toughest men and one of the greatest champions our sport has ever known. I loved working with him, I loved talking with him. I was proud to be his friend. pic.twitter.com/1W103AZt67 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2019

Of course, there were plenty of great Harley stories going around, as well...

Harley Race would often invite wrestlers to his house for barbecues. One time Owen Hart pulled a rib where he spiked Harley's famous chili with three bottles of really intense hot sauce.



Harley Race responded at the following Raw by meeting Owen backstage and tasering him. — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) August 1, 2019

The stories about Harley Race are just as epic as the stories about Andre. Dude was a straight up badass and legitimate tough guy. RIP.



Credit: @pws_official pic.twitter.com/pm1QgMdCR8 — Gabe (@Gabbo529) August 1, 2019

Obviously, this news is still fresh in everybody's mind. There's no word as of yet for any memorial services for the former champion. We expect that WWE will probably offer a memorial title card during one of their next TV broadcasts, and might even offer something on the WWE Network, as well.

Do you have any memories of Harley Race? Any great stories? We'd love to read them! Post them down below in the comments section to share!