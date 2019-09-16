WWE News: Two Attitude Era stars very nearly tried out for the XFL (Exclusive)

Would they have been a good addition?

While chatting during Episode 8 of Dropkick DiSKussions, former ECW and WWE star Stevie Richard told me how he and another Attitude Era Superstar almost tried out for the XFL and revealed why he didn't go through with it.

I asked Richards how he felt about Vince McMahon's reincarnation of the brand, and Stevie Night Heat told me all about how himself and Gene Snitsky had a plan to transition into the XFL!

I'll tell you another little fun fact. Gene Snitsky and myself... You know Gene Snitsky, the one that kicked the baby? He and myself were considering trying out for XFL teams. He was a former lineman, a lineman or a linebacker, one of the big trench guys. I was going to try out for field goal kicker because, back in high school, I was a field goal kicker, so I felt like it may be a cool thing to try out for.

There was no team locally here for me to try out for so I didn't end up doing it.

On the prospect of success for the XFL and their current standing, Richards believes they may have missed a trick...

I think they were a year or two late because, last year, NFL were wavering in their popularity and XFL didn't really capitalize on calling them out for the Kaepernick stuff, or the pass interference play. They didn't really try to get on the NFL radar. In fact, I think they were trying to be a feeder league for the NFL, which has not been successful.

The AAF, the Alliance of American Football, tried to do that - they're done. The XFL will survive, I believe, maybe one season and that's about it, because the NFL has it locked down.

It's pretty much like everybody else with WWE. WWE, for whatever criticism you have of their product, they are the ones that you always equate with professional wrestling, and I don't think that's going to change any time soon.

