NXT is stacking the deck for next week's show as it announced that Charlotte Flair will face Mia Yim and Keith Lee will defend his North American Championship against Damian Priest. After Priest called Lee out in a promo earlier in the night, the two men will get another one-on-one match with each other, only this time the NXT North American title will be on the line.

NXT Champions set to be in action

Flair had previously said that Mia Yim is the first person she wants to face in NXT after winning the NXT Women's Championship. The HBIC picked up a win over Jessi Kamea before the Queen took to the NXT stage and congratulated her. Flair then asked if Yim would accept her challenge before calling Yim a "good hand".

Lee and Priest have been at odds for the better part of the last six months. Priest picked up a win over Lee before he won his title but did so with nefarious means. The Limitless One then defeated both Priest and Dijakovic in a Triple Threat match earlier this month. The Archer of Infamy claimed that Lee has been ducking him by giving the likes of Kona Reeves, Dijakovic, and Cameron Grimes matches.

Next week, he'll get his chance to take the North American Championship from The Limitless One. And how will Flair do in her first official match as NXT Women's Champion? With the title not on the line, will Yim somehow earn a title shot? Next week will be big either way.