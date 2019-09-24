WWE News: Two Legends confirmed for RAW's season premiere; to appear on Miz TV

Next week's Miz TV is truely must-see

The 30th September edition of WWE RAW will be the season premiere of the Red Brand, which will see a whole host of Superstars return to the show. We learnt this past week that Brock Lesnar will return for the RAW season premiere, as well as the Universal title being defended when Seth Rollins puts his title on the line.

Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair return on RAW season premiere

On this week's WWE RAW, The Miz, during a backstage segment with The Street Profits, revealed that Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair are set to return to WWE television. The two WWE Hall of Famers will return on the RAW's season premiere in a Miz TV segment.

The last time both Flair and Hogan were on RAW was back in July, when the two legends appeared on the RAW Reunion show which also featured several other legends, as well as current Superstars.

It will be surprising to see Flair return so early to WWE television after only recently vowing to take WWE to court over "The Man" phrase used by Becky Lynch.

What else could be in store for RAW season premiere?

RAW are also going to freshen things up with a few changes made to the show. RAW has a new logo, as one can see in the visual below.

WrestleVotes revealed this past week that WWE will re-introduce pyro and fireworks to their shows, which has been missing over the last few years and reserved for just PPVs.

Next week is going to be a huge week for WWE as SmackDown debuts on FOX and moves over to Friday nights. The first SmackDown show on FOX will take place on October 4.