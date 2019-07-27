×
WWE News: Two matches and one segment announced for Raw

News
266   //    27 Jul 2019, 01:37 IST

The big names will appear ahead of SummerSlam
The big names will appear ahead of SummerSlam

What's the story?

WWE has announced Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for the July 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, while Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will be involved in a “Samoan Summit” segment.

In case you didn't know…

With the 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view set to take place on August 11, the build to the next ‘Big 4’ event on the WWE calendar will continue on the upcoming episode of Raw.

The biggest storyline on Monday nights recently has revolved around Seth Rollins, who will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship in what is expected to be the main event of SummerSlam.

Elsewhere at "The Biggest Party of the Summer", Becky Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against long-time friend Natalya, while all signs are pointing towards a match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe following their brawl at Raw Reunion.

The heart of the matter

Having joined forces with D-Generation X and The Kliq to fend off AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Raw Reunion, Seth Rollins will warm up for his SummerSlam match against Brock Lesnar by taking on Dolph Ziggler – a man he faced several times in 2018, including in the main event of Extreme Rules – on the next episode of Raw.

WWE has also confirmed that Alexa Bliss will face Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title match, with Nikki Cross likely to be at ringside to support the five-time Women’s Champion.

Finally, it has been announced that Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe will “hash out their differences and find a way to move forward” in a segment that is being described as a “Samoan Summit”.

What's next?

Raw will take place at the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas on July 29, while SummerSlam will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario on August 11.

WWE Raw Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
