WWE News: Two more names added to The WWE World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler qualified for WWE World Cup

What's the story?

This week on Raw, Seth Rollins took on Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose took on Dolph Ziggler as all four men fought it out to qualify for the first ever WWE World Cup Tournament as part of the Crown Jewel pay-per-view next month.

In case you didn't know...

Four men have already qualified for the World Cup tournament with John Cena, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, and Kurt Angle currently making up the field following their matches on Raw and SmackDown over the past week.

Despite the Crown Jewel event still being up in the air, WWE has continued to push forward with the scheduled matches for the show and that included a number of World Cup qualifiers that were set for tonight's Raw and tomorrow's celebration episode of SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were able to qualify for the first ever WWE World Cup at Crown Jewel, but it didn't come without controversy since Ambrose was able to help Rollins to win his match against Drew McIntyre, but it was Rollins who got in the way when Ambrose looked to qualify for the match against Ziggler.

The issues between Ambrose and Rollins have reached fever pitch over the past few weeks and following his loss, The Lunatic Fringe pushed The Intercontinental Champion out of the way and all three men then had a back and forth on the ramp.

What's next?

The WWE World Cup is scheduled to take place on November 2nd live from Saudi Arabia, but many of the WWE Universe have picked up on the fact that every participant in the match so far is American, which means that interestingly the World Cup isn't including any stars from around the world.

