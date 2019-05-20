WWE News: Universal Champion Seth Rollins to face new opponent at WWE Stomping Grounds

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 339 // 20 May 2019, 18:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins still has a target on his back

What's the story?

Shortly after Seth Rollins put on a clinic with AJ Styles, we bring you an update about his next opponent for the Universal Championship. As much as everyone in the WWE Universe would have likely loved to see another match between the two babyfaces, Vince McMahon seems to want a different path for The BeastSlayer at WWE Stomping Grounds.

This is an event scheduled to take place on June 23rd in Tacoma. I'd like to thank IWNerd for the update.

In case you didn't know...

The original name for the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view was going to be WWE Backlash. However, WWE believed it wouldn't be the right name so soon after they returned from Saudi Arabia.

Money in the Bank saw Kofi Kingston defend his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a solid match. Roman Reigns got attacked by Elias before the match happened but he made his comeback following Elias' performance to a mixed reaction.

Also, the wildcard in this whole situation is Brock Lesnar who holds the Money in the Bank contract.

The heart of the matter

The three matches that have been announced for the pay-per-view are as follows: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre in a WrestleMania 35 rematch, and Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship.

Of course, none of these matches are really carved in stone and the Super ShowDown pay-per-view could have a big impact on the current card.

All of the matches on the card are contests we've already seen in some form or the other, either on RAW or on the pay-per-view.

The card also indicates that Lesnar will not have cashed in until June 23rd.

What's next?

Rollins and Corbin have faced one another in the past. The matches have always been solid. But I wonder how much the WWE Universe will like the idea of Baron Corbin as Universal Champion if that happens...