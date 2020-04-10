WWE News - Hidden video addresses live event cancellations [WATCH]

Might we see more WWE event cancellations happen soon?

The heartwarming video sends an important message.

WWE has been forced to run empty arena shows

Today has seen several WWE events either cancelled or pushed back, from the Money In The Bank venue confirming they will not host the event to WWE's entire UK tour being postponed. Sadly, it looks like more cancellations may be on the way given the effects of the coronavirus pandemic regarding gatherings globally - and WWE are seemingly prepared, as an unlisted video on their YouTube account shows.

The heartwarming video shows a montage of clips from WWE live events, with a voice-over delivering an uplifting message to the WWE Universe. You can watch the video below.

The video currently remains unlisted, but it can be accessed publicly on WWE's YouTube channel, and we've transcribed the voiceover - which is available below.

"At WWE, we believe there is something more important than this, and that is you - the WWE Universe.

"In these difficult times, your safety and health is paramount. The Superstars and memorable moments will return - and when we do, we want to see you there, because putting a smile on your face is what we do, and we can't wait to do it again."

Meanwhile, Sportskeeda will keep you updated with all schedule changes as and when we get them.