WWE News: Unseen backstage footage of Seth Rollins' priceless reaction to Bray Wyatt's new gimmick

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 698 // 26 Apr 2019, 23:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We empathize with Rollins on this one.

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV this week on Raw and to say that is was shocking would be an understatement.

Wyatt's new persona caught the WWE Universe completely off guard. Even the WWE Superstars themselves weren't prepared for his reformation, which was evident by the reactions of Seth Rollins and Cesaro from a new video posted by WWE on its Youtube channel.

Cathy Kelly focused on Wyatt's eerie return to television on the latest edition of WWE Now, in which, a recap of all the top reactions were covered, including the priceless ones from Rollins and Cesaro.

In case you didn't know...

The Eater of Worlds made his comeback to Raw this week as part of a video package in which Wyatt introduced the fans to the Firefly Fun House.

The former WWE Champion declared himself a changed man, yet, seemed scarier than his old avatar. Check out the segment below if you haven't already:

Wasn't that...something?

It goes without saying that the fans were left astounded by the bizarre segment. As of this writing, the Youtube video of Wyatt's return has almost 2.6 million views. The fans are certainly intrigued.

The new direction does look promising on paper, however, we all know WWE's penchant for screwing it up.

Advertisement

For now, though, the shock and awe factor is working.

The heart of the matter

WWE released some unseen footage from UpUpDownDown from this week's Raw, during which Rollins and Cesaro spoke about the 2nd episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. While they were dissecting the latest GOT episode, Wyatt's segment aired on TV, which naturally took them off track from the conversation.

Rollins couldn't contain himself in this one. Watch (skip to 1:04):

The video above also has features Twitter reactions from rapper Wale, a handful of fans and Bray Wyatt himself.

What's next?

Don't mess it up Creative, there is potential here. It's interesting to note that WWE reportedly plans on making Wyatt's new character one of the scariest it has offered in years. Additionally, there are talks of a possible undefeated streak as well.

Encouraging signs. What do you think? Will Wyatt's strange new gimmick be a success? Sound off in the comments section below.