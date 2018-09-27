WWE News: Unseen footage emerges of Daniel Bryan segment at SmackDown Live tapings

Not only is WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan an "Amateur Environmentalist", but also a good dancer

What's the story?

Unseen footage of Daniel Bryan involved in a dance segment during a commercial break at this week's SmackDown Live tapings, has now emerged courtesy twitter user Andrew Pichot.

Bryan seems to have broken out a few cool dance moves; doing the Backpack Kid dance in particular. The Fabulous Truth (Carmella & R-Truth) also busted out the Backpack Kid dance moves during the unaired segment.

In case you didn't know...

The commercial breaks during a WWE television broadcast usually sees the Superstars continue wrestling their match, albeit with little-to-no important spots being executed until the ad break ends and the show is back on air.

In the segment noted earlier, Daniel Bryan, Carmella and R-Truth were a part of Truth TV--a talk show segment which had replaced Miz TV for the night.

Fans who were in attendance for the SmackDown Live tapings reveal that the unaired dance segment took place after the on-air Truth TV segment which saw The Miz interfere in the show.

The heart of the matter

Later on in the aforesaid episode of SmackDown Live, The Miz faced R-Truth in a singles match and defeated the latter by way of pinfall.

However, R-Truth, his Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner Carmella and Daniel Bryan were all smiles earlier in the evening when they broke out the Backpack Kid dance moves during a SmackDown Live commercial break.

Fans in attendance at the event were all praise for the dance segment which was met with a loud round of cheers by the WWE Universe.

What's next?

The forenamed dance segment wasn't the only one that the WWE Universe were treated to at the SmackDown Live tapings this week, as Team Awe-Ska (The Miz & Asuka) engaged in a dance-off with The Fabulous Truth (Carmella & R-Truth) as part of their MMC tournament match.

Which WWE Superstar do you think did the Backpack Kid dance the best? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.