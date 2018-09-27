Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Unseen footage emerges of Daniel Bryan segment at SmackDown Live tapings

David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
272   //    27 Sep 2018, 00:16 IST

Not only is WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan an
Not only is WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan an "Amateur Environmentalist", but also a good dancer

What's the story?

Unseen footage of Daniel Bryan involved in a dance segment during a commercial break at this week's SmackDown Live tapings, has now emerged courtesy twitter user Andrew Pichot.

Bryan seems to have broken out a few cool dance moves; doing the Backpack Kid dance in particular. The Fabulous Truth (Carmella & R-Truth) also busted out the Backpack Kid dance moves during the unaired segment.

In case you didn't know...

The commercial breaks during a WWE television broadcast usually sees the Superstars continue wrestling their match, albeit with little-to-no important spots being executed until the ad break ends and the show is back on air.

In the segment noted earlier, Daniel Bryan, Carmella and R-Truth were a part of Truth TV--a talk show segment which had replaced Miz TV for the night.

Fans who were in attendance for the SmackDown Live tapings reveal that the unaired dance segment took place after the on-air Truth TV segment which saw The Miz interfere in the show.

The heart of the matter

Later on in the aforesaid episode of SmackDown Live, The Miz faced R-Truth in a singles match and defeated the latter by way of pinfall.

However, R-Truth, his Mixed Match Challenge tag team partner Carmella and Daniel Bryan were all smiles earlier in the evening when they broke out the Backpack Kid dance moves during a SmackDown Live commercial break.

Fans in attendance at the event were all praise for the dance segment which was met with a loud round of cheers by the WWE Universe.

What's next?

The forenamed dance segment wasn't the only one that the WWE Universe were treated to at the SmackDown Live tapings this week, as Team Awe-Ska (The Miz & Asuka) engaged in a dance-off with The Fabulous Truth (Carmella & R-Truth) as part of their MMC tournament match.

Which WWE Superstar do you think did the Backpack Kid dance the best? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan The Miz
David Marquez
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
David Marquez is an author by profession, and sports fan at heart. His aim is to bring fans the best stories from the world of professional wrestling and MMA.
WWE News: Daniel Bryan Faces Former WWE Champion After...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan finally wrestles The Miz following...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind decoy baby segment between...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar Takes A Cheap Shot At Daniel...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Daniel Bryan responds to Big Cass' SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan should be the WWE...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Mystery Guest Confirmed For SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Miz vs Daniel Bryan has been made official...
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises that can happen at SmackDown Live tonight...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us