WWE Rumors: Update on other potential matches for Fastlane

The WWE Fastlane card is becoming clearer

What matches could make up the rest of the card?

What’s the news?

Based on a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are several more matches set to be announced for the final pay-per-view on the Road to WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

The first matches for the 2017 edition of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view were made official this past Monday night on RAW. Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, which Chris Jericho accepted on his behalf.



Braun Strowman destroyed four local talents before storming to the back, looking for Mick Foley. The “Monster Among Men,” proclaimed that he wanted more competition and Foley obliged, making the match for Strowman to face Roman Reigns at Fastlane.



The third match was made official by the end of 205 Live on Tuesday evening. Jack Gallagher won a Fatal Five-Way elimination match against Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander, Noam Dar, and TJ Perkins after pinning Perkins last. His victory garnered him the number one contendership to the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, so he will face Neville at Fastlane.

The heart of the matter

As far as the rest of the card is concerned, nothing else is advertised at the moment. However, it appears that there will be a Tag Team Championship match with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending the titles, either in a Triple Threat match with Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo & Big Cass or adding in The New Day to make it a Fatal Four-Way.

Also noted in the report was that it is believed that Chris Jericho may defend his United States Championship against Sami Zayn, stemming from the fact that Jericho’s victory over Zayn last week was due to interference from Owens.

The RAW Women’s Championship match will probably be announced on the February 20th episode of Raw, as Bayley is set to take on Charlotte with the title on the line from Las Vegas, Nevada next Monday.

What’s next?

There are still over three weeks left until the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, which will emanate from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 5th.

Sportskeeda’s Take

We expect the Tag Team Championship match to be made official on the next episode of Raw, while we may know more about the United States Championship match on that night as well.

There are some people that expect the disintegration of Team Kevin and Chris to kick off next week during the Festival of Friendship, with Owens being irate at Jericho for accepting the match with Goldberg on the Prizefighter’s behalf.

As for the Women’s Championship situation, rumours are floating around that Sasha Banks could cost Bayley the match next week on Raw. This would muddy the situation, though some expect this not to be the case. Bayley may well defeat Charlotte on Raw, just for Charlotte to win the title back at Fastlane.

