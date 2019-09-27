WWE News: NXT viewership on USA Network declines in the second week

The Undisputed Era

The second live episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network featured a rubber match between Keith Lee and Dominic Dijakovic, a #1 contenders match for the NXT Title between Killian Dain and Matt Riddle and much more. According to a report from Alex McCarthy of Talksport, the show drew approximately 1.006 million viewers.

This marks a slight decline from the previous week's USA Network-premier show of NXT, which drew 1.179 million.

NXT on USA Network

September 18, 2019, marked the evolution of NXT into a two hour show with the first hour being broadcasted on the USA Network and the second hour being an exclusive to the WWE Network. However, from next week onwards the entire two-hour episode will be available on the USA Network, starting from 8 PM EST.

This week's edition of NXT kicked off with a brutal contest between Keith Lee and Dominic Dijakovic. After a hard-fought battle, Lee picked up the pinfall victory with the Supernova. This was followed by a match between Taynara Conti and the returning Dakota Kai. In the main event of the first hour, Matt Riddle defeated Killian Dain in a Street Fight to become the #1 contender for the NXT Championship. The USA Network-part of NXT concluded with a fight off between the Champion, Adam Cole and the King of Bros.

The second hour of the show was highlighted by the six-man tag team match between Kushida & Breezango and NXT UK's Imperium.

NXT vs AEW

Next week's NXT show is nothing short of a Takeover event. It will feature an NXT Tag Team Championship match between The Undisputed Era and the Street Profits, alongside an NXT Women's Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Candice LeRae. In the main event, Adam Cole will be defending his NXT Championship against Matt Riddle.

Based on this match card, it can be expected that there will be an upward trend in the viewership ratings of the upcoming episode. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the show fairs against the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.