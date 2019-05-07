WWE News: Vince McMahon introduces a game-changing rule in the Brand Split

Reigns, Kingston, and Bryan gave the Chairman an interesting idea

What's the story?

Vince McMahon opened Monday Night RAW, hoping to make an announcement, but was consistently interrupted by three of SmackDown Live's top superstars. At this moment, he was inspired to change up the Brand Split, making both RAW and SmackDown even more unpredictable.

In case you didn't know...

Up until now, the WWE's latest brand split has been pretty cut and dry. SmackDown and RAW both get separate rosters, clashing on occasion on PPV and changing them up once a year. We just finished up with 2019's Superstar Shake-Up, where we saw SmackDown staples AJ Styles and The Usos leap to the Red Brand.

SmackDown Live came back with a vengeance, taking Bayley, bringing Kairi Sane up from NXT, and picking up, arguably, the greatest acquisition in the Shake-Up in Roman Reigns. While the Blue Brand lost a lot of their top talents, they reloaded with a lot of fresh stars and former champions.

It seemed that we had finished up with all of the surprises as far as the Brand Split went. With the Superstar Shake-Up ending and the company moving into Money in the Bank, we weren't expecting many changes in the product. However, the Chairman shocked the entire WWE Universe with a pretty interesting idea.

The heart of the matter

While Vince McMahon may have not been happy, per say, about being interrupted by Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Kofi Kingston, it gave him a great idea.

What if he allowed 3 Superstars from #SDLive to head to #RAW and vice versa on a regular basis? pic.twitter.com/Ws2NBTzpM4 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2019

From here on out, three superstars from RAW and SmackDown will be allowed to shift between the two brands thanks to the Wild Card Rule. This will, hopefully, give the WWE Universe some much needed variety in matchups.

What's next?

As we move forward, we'll see more clearly how the WWE utilize this rule. Could this be a way to swap championships between the two brands? Will it be the same six stars every week? We'll have to see where it goes from here.