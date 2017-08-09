WWE News: Virat Kohli's picture with The Great Khali prompts hilarious response from Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma at his witty best with his reply to Kohli's photograph with Khali.

by Nishant Jayaram News 09 Aug 2017, 16:46 IST

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

What's the story?

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma had a witty reply to captain Virat Kohli's recent picture with WWE Superstar The Great Khali.

Kohli had posted the below tweet, which showed the Indian captain and the big man together:

It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy! ???????? pic.twitter.com/FoUhHMWFcX — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 6, 2017

Sharma had an epic reply to his captain's post, by sharing a picture of him with the WWE title.

Well tried fellas, but the belt is here ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/e7EQlsN0Hc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 9, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently part of India's very successful tour of Sri Lanka, where they've won the first two Tests convincingly.

Meanwhile, The Great Khali made a surprise return to the WWE at the Battleground pay-per-view on July 23, 2017, coming to the aid of Jinder Mahal, who was defending his title against Randy Orton in a Punjabi Prison match. Khali interference allowed Mahal to win the match and retain his title.

The heart of the matter

Sharma's very funny reply to Kohli's image had him holding the WWE Championship belt which was presented to him and the Mumbai Indians IPL team after he led the team to the IPL title in 2017.

WWE EVP Talent, Live Events & Creative, Triple H, had promised them that he would present them with the title if they won the IPL, and he stuck to his promise and presented a customised title to the Mumbai Indians.

???? This is unreal, to be holding this championship belt from the champion himself. Lot of fond memories. Thank you @TripleH & @WWE @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/AMONfJn7tB — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 14, 2017

The picture posted by Sharma had The Great Khali posing alongside Virat Kohli, as well as other Indian team members Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

Parallels from history

This is not the first time that WWE and cricket have crossed paths. Mumbai Indians gifted a custom jersey to Jinder Mahal last month, and "The Modern Day Maharaja" even posted a video of him wearing the jersey and addressed his fans.

Author's take

Social media brings out the funny and witty side of people and this is another instance of that. On a side note, Khali doesn't look too pleased meeting one of the best cricketers in the world.

Perhaps he only likes slapping wrestlers across the chest rather than watching batsmen do that through the cover region!