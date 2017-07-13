WWE COO Triple H sends a customised WWE Championship belt to Mumbai Indians for winning the 2017 IPL

Just a day after Mumbai's triumph, Triple H congratulated the franchise and revealed that something special is headed their way

Triple H's gift to Mumbai Indians for winning the IPL

14-time WWE Champion and the COO of WWE, Triple H has sent a customised WWE Championship belt to the winners of 2017 Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians for winning the competition for the record third time.

Triple H, who last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 33 in April, tweeted a picture of the belt with a message stating, “.@MIPaltan @ImRo45 as promised, the @WWE Title is on its way... Congratulations! @WWEIndia“.

The tenth edition of the IPL came to an end on May 23 with Mumbai Indians getting the better of their Maharashtra derby rivals Rising Pune Supergiant by just one run in a thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

This win will go down in the history of IPL as the Mumbai franchise became the first team win the tournament thrice after winning the title previously in 2013 and 2015. It was not the only piece of history that was created on the day of the final as their captain Rohit Sharma became the most successful player in IPL by winning his fourth IPL title (2009 with Deccan Chargers and three with MI) and also the first captain to win three IPL titles.

Just a day after Mumbai's triumph, the King of Kings sent out a tweet congratulating the franchise and revealed that something special is headed their way.

As speculated, Triple H has sent a WWE Championship title with MI’s logo on its side plates, that are traditionally adjusted to include the name of the current titleholder in WWE.

This is not the first time Triple H is sending the WWE title to the winner of a big league like IPL. In 2016, he congratulated Golden State Warriors when they won the NBA title in May and sent them a WWE belt with their logo on the side plates.

The @NBA Championship is back in the Bay...and @KDTrey5 is going to have his hands full with all this gold. #MVP Congratulations @Warriors! pic.twitter.com/d4AQZLJls1 — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2017

Earlier this year, after Chelsea won the 2016-17 Premier League title, the Hunter sent them a congratulatory message along with a WWE championship belt with the football club’s logo on the side plates.

Though this might be a part of WWE’s plan to extend their market in India, which is evident by Jinder Mahal being the WWE champion, it is very good on Triple H’s part to show such sportsmanship and congratulate the winner by sending a WWE Championship belt.championship belt.