WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air?

The Monster Among Men wrecked havoc to close this week's show!

by Chiranjeev Mishra News 18 Jul 2017, 15:08 IST

What’s next for these three?

What’s the story?

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns were left lying in the ring after Braun Strowman paid them a visit. Both of them left shortly after RAW in Nashville went off-air, with referees coming to check on them. Joe left the ring followed by Reigns with his music still playing.

After the main even on RAW, Strowman tweeted the following in reference to the havoc he had just wreaked upon the two:

Braun Strowman who was expected to be out of action for a while after the mayhem caused by Roman Reigns during his ambulance match at GBOF, returned only a week later to seek redemption. And also hurt Samoa Joe while he’s at it.

The heart of the matter

About fifteen minutes into Reigns vs. Joe, Braun Strowman made returned to a big reaction. Both the superstars were laying on the mat as Strowman made his entry, exhausted and vulnerable. Joe and Reigns tried to hold him off with Coquina Clutches and Superman Punches respectively, but all in vain.

Braun unleashed spinebusters and body slams upon both men, leaving them unconscious on the floor.

On an unrelated side note, Kurt Angle and his ‘son’ Jason Jordon sat down for an exclusive interview which you can view here.

What’s next?

As for the attack made by Braun Strowman, a fatal four-way match for the Universal title could possibly be on the cards for Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

Author’s take

The ending of the Ambulance Match has already upped the ante for the Reigns-Strowman feud, adding Samoa Joe in the feud will only make things better. None of the three are known to take sides and expect extreme hostility as Summerslam approaches with a Universal title shot hanging in the balance.