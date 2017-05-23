WWE News: What happened after RAW went off the air (May 22nd, 2017)

The dark segment is a clear indication of the fact that tensions continue to rise as the WWE Universe heads into Extreme Rules.

The action continued at the Van Andel Arena even as the cameras went off the air

What’s the story?

The dark segment after Monday Night RAW saw tensions rise between the competitors for the fatal five-way match at Extreme Rules. After the show went off the air, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe once again teed off on Seth Rollins before former Shield member Roman Reigns made the save.

In case you didn’t know...

Monday Night Raw clocked in a decent episode with the contention for the Universal Championship being the major focus of the show. The show was headlined by the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt in a tag team encounter.

The formidable duo of Joe and Wyatt got the better of Rollins and Reigns following a major mix-up between the former Hounds of Justice.

The heart of the matter

As the show went off the air, Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe turned their attention to Seth Rollins and started pummelling him. Roman came to the Kingslayer’s rescue and landed a couple of Superman Punches on Joe and Bray.

Reigns then went on to spear Bray Wyatt. Roman Reigns and Rollins were the last men standing as Reigns’ music hit to finally close out the show for the fans in attendance. However, loud boos and chants of “Roman sucks” echoed around the arena as the fans made their way out of the arena to the parking lot.

What’s next?

Former loyalties are in question on RAW as the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship is at stake. With WWE Extreme Rules just a few weeks away, Balor, Wyatt, Joe, Reigns and Rollins are locked in for a fight to face the Beast at Great Balls of Fire.

Kurt Angle even made some spectacular matches for next week’s show that will have Finn Balor facing Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe, while Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will square off against each other.

Author's take

It looks like WWE’s Creative team is still sticking to its idea to book Reigns as the strongest man on the roster despite vehement protests from fans. However, Paul Heyman’s interaction with Finn Balor earlier in the evening seemed to suggest that the Demon King was a frontrunner in the race for facing Brock Lesnar.

The rivalries on Monday Night RAW all point to a compelling matchup at Extreme Rules.

