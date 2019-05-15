WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off air?

SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Tonight's edition of SmackDown Live ended with Xavier Woods coming out to save Kofi Kingston from an attack by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

After tonight's tapings, the dark match featured The New Day defeating the villains in a tag team match.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title in a hard-fought battle against The Planet's Champion, Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. The victory celebration included The New Day replacing Bryan's hemp belt with the old WWE Title. Kingston recently revealed Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to his emotional win.

It hasn't been long since Kevin Owens turned on The New Day, a mere seven days after he was welcomed into the group by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The former Universal Champion attacked Woods and Kofi viciously and left them laying on the floor.

Later, it was confirmed that Kofi would be defending his WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank.

Tonight, the ending segment to the show saw Owens and Zayn attack Kofi Kingston, leading to Xavier Woods coming to his aid. The show ended with the babyfaces fending off the villains.

The heart of the matter

After the 205 Live tapings, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced off against the villainous duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The babyfaces won the match to send the fans home happy.

It's worth noting that Zayn came to the blue show as a part of the Wild Card rule that was introduced by Vince McMahon last week on Raw.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will square off against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, that's going to emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on May 19th.

Do you think Kevin Owens will manage to dethrone Kofi Kingston at Money In The Bank? Or will Kofi Kingston leave the building with his title still around his waist? Sound off in the comment section!