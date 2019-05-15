×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off air?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.07K   //    15 May 2019, 09:05 IST

SmackDown Live
SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Tonight's edition of SmackDown Live ended with Xavier Woods coming out to save Kofi Kingston from an attack by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

After tonight's tapings, the dark match featured The New Day defeating the villains in a tag team match.

In case you didn't know...

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Title in a hard-fought battle against The Planet's Champion, Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35. The victory celebration included The New Day replacing Bryan's hemp belt with the old WWE Title. Kingston recently revealed Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to his emotional win.

It hasn't been long since Kevin Owens turned on The New Day, a mere seven days after he was welcomed into the group by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The former Universal Champion attacked Woods and Kofi viciously and left them laying on the floor.

Also read: Former Superstar explains how Vince McMahon saved his life

Later, it was confirmed that Kofi would be defending his WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Money In The Bank.

Tonight, the ending segment to the show saw Owens and Zayn attack Kofi Kingston, leading to Xavier Woods coming to his aid. The show ended with the babyfaces fending off the villains.

The heart of the matter

After the 205 Live tapings, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced off against the villainous duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The babyfaces won the match to send the fans home happy.

It's worth noting that Zayn came to the blue show as a part of the Wild Card rule that was introduced by Vince McMahon last week on Raw.

Advertisement

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will square off against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV, that's going to emanate from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut on May 19th.

Do you think Kevin Owens will manage to dethrone Kofi Kingston at Money In The Bank? Or will Kofi Kingston leave the building with his title still around his waist? Sound off in the comment section!

Tags:
WWE SmackDown New Day Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE News: Top Champion explains why SmackDown Live should go three hours
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (2nd April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (7th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (14th May 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live before Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 reasons why making Kevin Owens turn heel was a great decision
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air?
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown (30th April 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kington gets a new tattoo after last night's SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning on the final Smackdown Live before WrestleMania 35 ( 2 April 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Mar 25, 2019: Live Streaming, Start Time Info. & more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us