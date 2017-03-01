WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the Air

Dean Ambrose teamed up with John Cena and took on Baron Corbin and The Miz.

The fans at XCEL Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota went home happy

What’s the story?

As SmackDown Live went off the air earlier, Dean Ambrose teamed up with John Cena and took on Baron Corbin and The Miz. According to those in attendance, Ambrose and Cena went on to pick up the win in the dark main event to send the crowd home happy.

BREAKING: John Cena, Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin and The Miz have all been reclassified as cruiserweights. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/0XvkUfkccS — The Ultimate Worrier (@TheRyanFranson) March 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Cena and Ambrose have previously teamed up in the dark segment after SmackDown went off the air back in December. They took on The Miz and AJ Styles and picked up a win that time as well.

The heart of the matter

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live was pretty solid. The big match between AJ Styles and Luke Harper was exhilarating with each man gave it his all in the ring. The episode also featured a 2 out of 3 falls match between Mickie James and Beck Lynch. We also witnessed John Cena on Miz TV and Dolph Ziggler vs Apollo Crews in a chairs match.

However, the main talking point was the ending when Randy Orton set the Wyatt Family Compound ablaze. The show went off the air with Bray Wyatt begging Orton to not do it, but Orton turned a deaf ear and did it anyway, leaving Wyatt wincing in pain and grief.

In the dark segment, of course, Cena and Ambrose picked up the win. Earlier, Corbin had turned down Ambrose’s offer to come out to the ring and face him.

What’s next?

John Cena will take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship match at the Live event in Madison Square Garden while Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Baron Corbin will face each other for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at the same event.

Sportskeeda’s take

Always stay back for the extras. After the show goes off the air, WWE always has something planned to please the fans and send them home happy. This week’s episode of SmackDown was no different as having Cena and Ambrose prevail over The Miz and Cobrin certainly pleased the fans.