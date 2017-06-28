WWE News: What happened after Smackdown LIVE went off the air (27th June, 2017)

A six-man tag team match closed out the show for the fans in attendance in San Diego, CA.

28 Jun 2017

Randy Orton got a rematch against Jinder Mahal for WWE Battleground

What’s the story?

The dark match after Smackdown LIVE featured a six-man tag team match pitting top blue brand stars against each other with the team of Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura taking on WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler.

In case you didn’t know...

SmackDown LIVE emanated from San Diego, CA this week. The show featured some big matches with Naomi successfully defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Lana and Baron Corbin making short work of Sami Zayn in a singles matchup.

The main event featured Charlotte, Becky, Tamina, Natalya, and Carmella fighting it out in the Money in the Bank rematch.

The heart of the matter

The team of AJ Styles, Nakamura and Randy Orton managed to win the six man tag team affair. They then closed the show for the fans in San Diego amidst loud cheers.

This week’s episode of Smackdown LIVE was a stepping stone to the blue brand’s exclusive PPV Battleground. There were a series of announcements building up to the July PPV. A Punjabi Prison Match was announced for the rematch between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.

Furthermore, an Independence day Battle Royal was announced for the next episode to determine the number one contender for the US title and a Tag Team Championship match between the Usos and the New Day was made official too.

What’s next?

Next week’s episode of Smackdown LIVE will emanate from Phoenix, AZ. The Independence Day special will feature the return of the 16-time champion, John Cena. This will be John Cena’s first WWE TV appearance since Wrestlemania 33.

Author's take

The tag team match was booked to work out the kinks among the six men. It gave Randy Orton and Styles a chance to get into the ring with their rivals Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens.

