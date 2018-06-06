WWE News: What happened after SmackDown Live went off the air?

There was an action-packed tag team match after the cameras stopped rolling.

Daniel Bryan will take on Big Cass at MITB

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live came to us live from Corpus Christi, Texas and like the past few weeks, especially after the Superstar Shakeup 2018, the show was comparatively more engaging than its red counterpart.

After the cameras stopped rolling post 205 Live, the fans in the arena were treated to an action-packed tag team match up. Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the update.

In case you didn’t know…

This week's SmackDown Live was the penultimate show before Money in the Bank later this month, and there were quite a few interesting segments on the show.

A backstage contract signing segment for the match between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, two former horsewomen fighting it out, a mixed tag team match up and an engaging tag team main event kept the fans on their feet through the show.

The heart of the matter

There is usually a dark match in the arena before the show starts every week but it looks like WWE decided to skip the pre-show match this week.

However, after the cameras stopped rolling, Daniel Bryan and the US Champion Jeff Hardy teamed up to take on the team of Big Cass and The Miz. The babyface team came out on top in the tag team bout.

Jeff and Daniel Bryan tagged in the dark match tonight? Whhhyy was that a dark match. #SDLive — Kim (@kim_rey) June 6, 2018

What's next?

There is one more week of Raw and SmackDown Live left before the Money in the Bank PPV on June 17th.

Two Fatal 4-way matches have been announced for Raw next week between four competitors of the MITB Ladder match, and we can expect similar matches on SmackDown as well.

What did you think of SmackDown Live this week? Do you agree that it is overshadowing Raw as the better show? Sound off in the comments below.