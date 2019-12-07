WWE News: What happened after SmackDown went off air

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 11:10 IST

The Fiend and The Miz fought after SmackDown Live, with the Universal title on the line

After tonight's SmackDown Live went off the air, The Fiend took on The Miz with the Universal title on the line. The Fiend defeated The A-Lister to retain his Championship.

On tonight's SmackDown Live, The Miz announced that Daniel Bryan was supposed to be appearing on Miz TV as a guest, but he has now disappeared. The Miz vowed to get to the bottom of the mystery, and was interrupted by Bray Wyatt, who appeared on the big screen above the entrance ramp. Wyatt asked The Miz to face him at TLC, now that Bryan had disappeared. This was followed by Wyatt showing The Miz a picture of his family. Later on in the night, Wyatt attacked Miz in the backstage area.

The Miz is now scheduled to face Wyatt in a singles match at the upcoming TLC PPV. It was indicated that the match won't be contested for the Universal title, but The Miz got a chance to win the belt tonight after SmackDown Live. When all was said and done, The Fiend stood victorious over The Miz. Check out some tweets highlighting the dark match.