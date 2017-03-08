WWE News: What happened after Smackdown went off the air

Ambrose and Cena took out Miz and Corbin for the second week running.

Ambrose got the better of Corbin in a dark segment

What’s the story?

We saw the return of Dean Ambrose from the hospital after Smackdown Live went off the air today according to those in attendance. Ambrose came out to thank the crowd at which point he was attacked yet again by Baron Corbin. As Ambrose was getting the upper hand, The Miz came in to help The Lone Wolf and the duo started double teaming The Lunatic Fringe

John Cena then ran in to even the numbers and soon he and Ambrose got the upper hand. Ambrose clobbered Corbin with the Dirty Deeds and Cena hit The Attitude Adjustment on The Miz to send the crowd home happy.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier in the day, Corbin attacked Ambrose backstage and beat him down with a vicious assault which resulted in a trip to the hospital for the Intercontinental Champion. The WWE are building a solid rivalry between the two and they are expected to face off at Wrestlemania to settle the feud once and for all.

On the other hand, The Miz and John Cena are embroiled in a heated rivalry of their which includes their respective significant others, Maryse and Nikki Bella.

After Cena and Nikki took out James Ellsworth and Carmella on Smackdown, they were attacked by The Miz and Maryse after which the former Intercontinental Champion cut a great promo on Cena. This should lead to an eventual intergender tag match including the two couples.

The heart of the matter

This is the second week in a row that the WWE has put these four superstars in the ring together in the post- Smackdown dark segment and it is clearly to build the two feuds as we edge closer and closer to Wrestlemania.

It’s good to see WWE giving the Ambrose and Corbin segments a great deal of attention and as expected, The Miz and John Cena have been cutting excellent promos in their ongoing rivalry.

It makes sense to put these four in the dark segments due to their immense popularity.

What’s next?

We can expect further build up in both feuds as it seems pretty clear where things are going between everybody involved. Don’t be surprised to see Cena and Ambrose get some measure of revenge for the beatings they suffered at the hands of The Miz and Corbin respectively.

Sportskeeda’s take

Smackdown Live seems to be making all the right calls when it comes to these four superstars. More of the same on the road to Wrestlemania should hype their respective matches, even more, ensuring a solid blowoff at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

