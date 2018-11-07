WWE News: What happened after SmackDown went off the air?

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan teamed up after SmackDown Live went off the air

What's the story?

This week's WWE RAW and SmackDown Live came from across the pond in Manchester, England.

Following an interesting show, four top stars of SmackDown Live competed in a phenomenal dark match on SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier in the night, The Miz and Daniel Bryan were announced as "co-captains" of Team SmackDown for their Survivor Series match against Team RAW.

Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe were added to the team, with the show ending with Daniel Bryan giving a beatdown to Joe, The Miz as well as Shane McMahon.

The heart of the matter

After the show, SmackDown Live GM Paige, announced that the team of AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan will take on The Miz and Randy Orton in tag team action, for the fans in Manchester, England.

Randy Orton was looking for the RKO on Daniel Bryan, which was stopped, following which AJ Styles delivered a Phenomenal Forearm on The Legend Killer. This was followed by Bryan and Styles landing multiple kicks on The Miz, much to the delight of the crowd, and then the WWE champ made The Miz tap out to the Calf Crusher.

The show ended with Styles getting on the mic and thanking the Manchester audience, and reminding them how he had won the WWE championship from Jinder Mahal last year, in Manchester.

Luego de todo (#SDLive, MCC, 205 y Dark match) AJ Styles agradeció a los fans de Manchester, recordando que hace un año ganó el título de WWE en la misma arena cc. @TeamWWEChile #SDCL #ChilenoenSmackdown pic.twitter.com/HdE2lqhkxR — Luis Soto Riquelme (@theLuisSoto) November 6, 2018

What's next?

WWE will wrap up their European tour this week, before they return to the Survivor Series go-home shows in the USA, this upcoming week.

Survivor Series will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 18 November, 2018.