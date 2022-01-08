WWE Hall of Famer allegedly said he would "quit the business" if Matt Hardy didn't get paid $30,000 for iconic WWE match

Matt Hardy recently revealed that following WWE No Mercy 1999, when The Hardy Boyz faced Edge & Christian in a ladder match, Road Dogg pulled them aside and stated if they didn't make $30,000 each for the match, he would quit the business. However, all four members were paid only $10,000 each including bonuses.

All four stars tore the house down at WWE No Mercy 1999 and stole the show with their ladder match. While Jeff and Matt won the match, all four walked out as certified stars as they had cemented their legacy in wrestling history.

On the first episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star recalled his experience at No Mercy 1999. Here's what he had to say regarding Road Dogg's comments following the ladder match:

"Christian reminded me earlier today: 'Do you remember when Road Dogg pulled us aside and he said "You guys- if you don't make 30k each for that match, I'm gonna quit the business. So obviously you should". He says "Oh my God, you guys killed it, and killed yourself as well", said Matt Hardy

You can find the full first episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy as he recalls various stories and incidents from WWE No Mercy 1999 and the events surrounding the show:

All four members initially got paid only $5,000 each by WWE for the match

Later in the podcast, Hardy recalled that initially WWE paid them $5,000 each. The paycheque would normally come three months after a pay-per-view to include the entire revenue generated by the event. The match had drawn a lot of eyes to the product.

While it wasn't the selling point of the pay-per-view, a large number of replays were ordered thanks to the ladder match. Hardy recalls that they later went to Jim Ross and made the case for them being paid more. After realizing the impact the match had on the pay-per-view replay buys, Jim Ross awarded each of the four a $5,000 bonus, bumping the total up to $10,000.

All four went on to have great careers and are still active stars appearing regularly on national television. While Edge is still with WWE, Matt Hardy and Christian Cage are making an impact in AEW. Jeff Hardy recently got released by WWE but is likely to perform again.

What do you think of the ladder match at No Mercy 1999? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quotes from this article.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Ryan K Boman