Watch: What did Seth Rollins yell at Kevin Owens while slapping him on RAW?

A fan's smartphone camera caught Seth Rollins' hilarious message to Kevin Owens during the Fatal Four-Way match on RAW.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Big E competed in a Fatal Four-Way #1 Contenders match for Brock Lesnar's WWE title on this week's RAW. At one point, the superstars brawled through the crowd, and fans witnessed a hilarious visual involving Rollins and Owens.

Owens leaped from the seating area, down to his opponents, to a loud reaction. Seth Rollins approached him and yelled something at him, and the latter responded by planting a kiss on Rollins' cheek.

A video is currently making the rounds on social media, in which one can clearly hear exactly what Rollins was yelling at Owens:

"You're a psychopath, but I love you!!" Rollins said.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens' alliance has been well-received by fans

On the December 20, 2021, edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens teamed up to take on Big E and Bobby Lashley. The two have teamed up on various occasions since then, at WWE's live events.

Judging by the fan reaction to this amusing tandem, it looks like a lengthy Rollins-Owens team-up would undoubtedly work. Back in December, 'The Architect' himself opened up about his alliance with KO in a tweet:

"I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL," Rollins tweeted.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are both former Universal Champions and two of the best heels in WWE at the moment. Interestingly, Owens pinned Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way match to win his first and only Universal title belt on the August 29, 2016 episode of RAW,

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' alliance with Kevin Owens? Have you enjoyed their antics on WWE RAW lately? Let us know in the comments below.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy