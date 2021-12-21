Seth Rollins opens up about his alliance with Kevin Owens

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has addressed his newfound friendship with Kevin Owens on Twitter.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW witnessed an unlikely alliance form between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins. The duo teamed up to take on Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E on the main event.

After losing the match, the former Universal Champions attacked Big E and the All Mighty, assaulting them on the steel steps. KO and Rollins shared a hug as the show ended.

Taking to Twitter after RAW, 'The Drip God' expressed his relationship with Kevin Owens as "sort of a little bit okay."

"I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL,"- The Architect tweeted.

"I love wrestling. I kind of am currently sort of a little bit okay with Kevin Owens at the moment-ish. But I most certainly HATE FOOTBALL,"- The Architect tweeted.

The two have shared a bitter rivalry in the past. Kevin Owens became the Universal Champion for the first time after pinning The Drip God in a swerve organized by WWE COO Triple H.

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins KO-existed on RAW

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens acknowledged the unlikely alliance between him and Seth Rollins, stating that the duo managed to "KO-exist."

WWE has a long habit of booking two feuding wrestlers as a tag team for random matches on Raw and SmackDown, to the point where the line "but can they coexist?" is often mocked by fans on social media. However, KO and The Drip God seem to have broken the trend as the duo got along very well on RAW.

Kevin Owens also had an exciting name in mind for the duo. The Prizefighter thinks the name SRKO could be an excellent name for his team with the former WWE Champion.

It is yet to be seen whether this is a temporary alliance or if it will form a new team for the tag team division. However, a match between RK-Bro and SRKO certainly sounds exciting.

