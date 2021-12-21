WWE RAW Results: Former Tag Team Champions breakup; Lashley & Big E destroyed

Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW and they celebrated Lashley's win last week over Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Big E.

E came out and accused MVP of helping Lashley cheat by hitting him with the cane, hinting at the fact that Lashley probably couldn't beat him alone.

Lashley let Big E get in the ring with MVP and walked out as the former US Champion tried to defend himself with the cane. Owens and Rollins attacked Lashley at ringside and Big E went to help the former WWE Champ.

Rollins and KO wiped out Big E on the outside and set up Lashley for finishers in the ring, but the WWE Champ came back and took them out, making the duo retreat.

Backstage on RAW, Rollins, and Owens were booked in a tag team match against Big E and Lashley by Pearce and Deville.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop on RAW

Doudrop went in for a slap to the face, getting Bianca angry right away before taking her down in the ring. Doudrop sent Belair into the corner before Bianca turned it around but got caught off a crossbody into a big slam.

Belair tried for a running moonsault but Doudrop got her knees up. Belair hit a Spinebuster on Doudrop on the outside before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back to the match, Belair nearly rolled Doudrop up off a counter before getting some kicks and a crossbody in.

Belair got a near fall off a moonsault before taking a massive powerbomb in the ring. Doudrop got a splash in the corner but Belair managed to lift her up for the KOD and got the win.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Doudrop

Grade: B

Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Balor unloaded on Theory as the match began but Austin managed to turn it around with some big strikes early on.

Balor got a sunset flip and the basement dropkick before he was sent outside before Theory hit a neckbreaker from the apron.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Alan John