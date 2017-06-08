WWE News: Samoa Joe delivers a message to Brock Lesnar

The Samoan Submission Machine is on the warpath.

by Nithin Joseph News 08 Jun 2017, 00:40 IST

What is on the Samoan’s mind?

What’s the story?

In this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, the new #1 Contender for the Universal Championship, Samoa Joe decided to send a message to his opponent Brock Lesnar through the Beast's advocate Paul Heyman. Joe basically put the Mad Scientist of Professional Wrestling to sleep with the Coquina Clutch to send the Beast Incarnate an emphatic message.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe won the position of #1 Contender in the most recent edition of the Raw exclusive PPV Extreme Rules. The Samoan Submission Machine won the position after he successfully locked former champion Finn Balor in the Coquina Clutch. Samoa Joe is set to face Brock Lesnar at the WWE’s newest PPV Great Balls of Fire.

The heart of the matter

Joe made his presence felt on this week’s episode of Raw and confronted Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman. The former NXT Champion began by explaining what exactly would happen to Heyman’s client, saying that his vision would begin to feel hazy until it went dark (no doubt explaining the effects of the Coquina Clutch).

It was at this point that Joe proceeded to place Paul Heyman in his submission and continued to hold him in it until Paul’s vision “‘began to feel hazy”. The Samoan stopped his assault after he had successfully knocked out the Beast’s advocate, believing that his message had been sent ‘Loud and clear'.

What’s next?

While receiving treatment after being assaulted by Samoa Joe, Paul Heyman received a call from Brock Lesnar, and Heyman informed Lesnar that it was in their best interests to finally unleash the Beast on Raw. This could mean that Brock Lesnar will make an appearance on Raw next week and may even make appearances on a full-time basis. No matter what, it will be interesting to see what the future holds.

Author’s take

What Joe did to Heyman on this week’s Raw was mind-blowing. It really helped build up the potential of the match between Lesnar and Joe, and the fact that Paul Heyman decided that Lesnar would be on next week’s Raw really seems exciting as the champ hasn’t been seen on TV since his confrontation with Braun Strowman after WrestleMania.

