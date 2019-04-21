WWE News: Why CM Punk has returned to professional wrestling revealed

CM Punk is back

What's the story?

It's true, CM Punk turned up at an independent wrestling promotion last night and shocked the world by hitting a Superstar with the 'Go To Sleep'.

This has prompted many to wonder if there's a reason Punk has returned to the squared circle. However, the former WWE Superstar has already revealed his motives behind this shock return!

In case you didn't know...

As our very own Soumik Datta reports, Punk made his return at a local independent promotion MKE Wrestling, wearing a mask.

Punk's return took place in front of a moderate crowd of around 350 people, who apparently had no idea about the return, as the former WWE Champion hit a G.T.S on Daryck St. Holmes.

In case you're in any doubt that was CM Punk, here's a sneaky reference from ROH's Silas Young who is involved with MKE Wrestling,

Here is some PUNK running in a match last night @MKE_Wrestling you never know who’s in gonna show up at our shows. Former world champions have been stopping in at the last couple shows!!! Don’t miss out on May 17 at our new home Buenavista Banquets 76&oklahoma next to AMF lanes https://t.co/rr8xVH8UJ0 — silas young (@lastrealmanROH) April 20, 2019

The heart of the matter

But, before you get carried away thinking that Punk is preparing to make a comeback and could be returning to WWE or signing for AEW soon, I have some bad news for you!

CM Punk's return to wrestling is much smaller than that, the man himself even revealed his motives for last night's masked return in an interview he did with the Russillo & Kanell show today back in 2016

"No, I don't think so. But it is one of those ‘never say never’ things. I like to cover all my bases, just so some internet dweeb is going to be like, 'you said you'd never wrestle again!' But WWE? No. Absolutely not. But you never know, I could pop up here and there. Let me explain that to you even better: it's not going to even be televised, it's going to be me in a ninja f***** outfit wrestling one of my buddies and nobody's ever going to know. It's going to be very 'Monty Python,' so to speak."

What's next?

So there you go, Punk isn't making some grand return to wrestling, he's showing up at local shows in ninja outfits and no-one will ever know. Unless they do. Like this time.

Are you glad to see CM Punk wrestling again, even if it is behind a mask? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!