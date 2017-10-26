WWE News: Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade Almas now official for NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Will Drew McIntyre's NXT Championship reign end before it gets going? Andrade Almas certainly hopes so.

Andrade Almas will get a shot at the NXT Championship on November 18

What's the story?

NXT General Manager William Regal has confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his NXT Championship against Andrade 'Cien' Almas at next month's NXT TakeOver: War Games.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre returned to NXT in April of this year, appearing in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: Orlando. Just four months would pass before the big man from Scotland made it to the top of the NXT mountain, defeating Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Andrade 'Cien' Almas has had a less meteoric rise to the top. Formerly known as La Sombra, Almas was signed in November 2015 and big things were expected of the Los Ingobernables original. Almas didn't connect with fans, however, and was soon treading water in the middle of the card.

A heel turn did wonders for the Mexican, and 2017 has seen him slowly rise up the card to main event status.

The heart of the matter

Many fans expected Adam Cole to be rushed into the number one contender's position, but the leader of The Undisputed Era has instead found his plate full with both SAnitY and the unlikely trio of The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong. The trio of teams will do battle in the eponymous match that will headline the War Games special event.

Drew McIntyre was short of an opponent for the big show as a result, and that slot has been filled by El Ídolo. McIntyre has already beaten Almas on NXT TV, but the introduction of Zelina Vega has seen the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion gain a focus that was previously lacking.

William Regal confirmed the match in a WWE.com exclusive, during which he invited both McIntyre and Almas to the ring next week to sign the contract.

What's next?

It would be unusual for either McIntyre or Almas to turn down the contract signing, so we can expect that segment to take place on next week's episode of NXT TV. TakeOver: WarGames takes place the night before Survivor Series on November 18, in Houston's Toyota Center.

Author's take

With the return of WarGames, the NXT Championship match at the next TakeOver was always going to take a backseat. The emergence of Almas has been one of the success stories of 2017, and as such he is a perfect choice for this spot.

Drew McIntyre will likely win the match, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Almas on the main roster before the end of the year.

