WWE News: Andrade progresses into the King Of The Ring tournament quarterfinals

Will Andrade become El Rey?

The King of the Ring tournament is well underway. With the third match of the first round of the tournament already having taken place, the Quarter Finals are finally shaping up.

Andrade faced Apollo Crews in an exciting match in the first round of the tournament. Crews put on an amazing performance, but something that he was not able to do, was to win the match.

Instead, Apollo Crews suffered a loss to Andrade, who was able to pick up the win with the help of his business manager, Zelina Vega.

Andrade advances to the Quarter Final of the King of the Ring

Andrade was able to take advantage of the fact that Zelina Vega was at ringside to win the match. Vega has proved to be a blessing for his in-ring career, as ever since she joined his cause back on NXT, Andrade has been one of the more intimidating Superstars to enter the ring with.

While Apollo Crews put up an amazing match for Andrade, in the end it was not enough.

A distraction by Vega saw Andrade take advantage and pick up the win to advance to the quarter finals.

WWE's King of the Ring tournament so far:

The King of the Ring tournament is shaping up great so far. On the red brand, Samoa Joe was able to overwhelm the Swiss Cyborg, Cesaro. To no one's surprise, Cedric Alexander was also able to win his match against Sami Zayn.

On the other side of things, Andrade has now beaten Apollo Crews. Soon enough, Elias will be trying to take things further by defeating Kevin Owens.

