WWE News: Women's Tag Team match confirmed for next week

Paige isn't done yet with her former friends from Absolution.

What's the story?

As the build to Money in the Bank continued on SmackDown Live, the ongoing feud between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and their former Absolution teammate, Paige, also continued.

After Rose and Deville's match with Carmella and Ember Moon, Paige came out to inform Rose and Deville that they would be facing Asuka and Kairi Sane on next week's SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

Paige returned to WWE after a long layoff, alongside Rose and Deville. But before they could gain momentum as a faction, Paige had to unfortunately retire early due to a neck injury.

She returned as the SmackDown Live GM, but didn't allow her former friends to take advantage of her in her new job. Paige then returned after WrestleMania with a new team in Asuka and Sane.

The heart of the matter

WWE had teased a six woman tag match prior to SmackDown , but it turned into a tag team match between Rose and Deville opposing Carmella and Ember Moon.

Rose and Deville garnered momentum before MITB by picking up the win over the duo of Moon and Carmella.

Before Rose and Deville could celebrate their win, Paige came to the stage with her new team, which she claimed was an upgrade, and said that they were going to tear through the women's tag division.

The tear would apparently be starting with the former members of Absolution, Rose and Deville, as Paige revealed that her new team would face her former friends on next week's episode of SmackDown.

The current Women's Champions, the IIconics, did not appear on SmackDown after the announcement was made, but will likely have something to say sooner rather than later.

What's next?

Instead of giving Asuka and Sane an immediate title shot, it appears the build to the inevitable match will be taking the slow approach.

After having already defeated every opponent put in their paths, Asuka and Sane are already the most formidable team in the division.

The IIconics haven't won a match since winning the belts at WrestleMania, so perhaps that has been done in order to make the WWE Universe think that they have no chance against Paige's new team of destroyers.