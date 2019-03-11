WWE News: Woods and Big E call out Vince McMahon for screwing Kofi Kingston at Fastlane

Vince McMahon and The New Day

What's the story?

WWE Fastlane saw Vince McMahon screw Kofi Kingston once again. After making Kofi wait for one hour outside his office, Vince told him that he would make the WWE Championship a triple threat match and add Kofi to it.

When Kofi came out for the match, it was announced that he would be in a handicap match against The Bar instead. Kofi got destroyed by Sheamus and Cesaro. Big E and Xavier Woods have now responded to Mr. McMahon's actions on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

After replacing Mustafa Ali in the WWE Championship match at WWE Elimination Chamber, Kofi Kingston won the hearts of the WWE Universe after putting in a series of incredible performances including being seconds away from pinning Daniel Bryan inside the Chamber to win the big one.

After his performance, Shane McMahon and Stephanie were about to name Kofi as the #1 contender to the WWE Championship at Fastlane but after Kofi came out to sign his contract, Mr. McMahon came out to put a halt to the proceedings.

Vince said that he was putting someone much more deserving in the title match at Fastlane and introduced the returning Kevin Owens as the #1 contender.

The heart of the matter

After Vince McMahon screwed over Kofi Kingston once again at Fastlane, Big E and Xavier Woods have now responded on Twitter.

This is what Big E had to say:

"This doing the right thing clearly ain’t it. Maybe we need to knock over a liquor store or something to be a star here...Please send me your petty crimes suggestions."

Xavier Woods was not happy at how things went down either:

"I can't believe.... Actually I can believe that @TrueKofi got screwed again. This is ridiculous and we will figure out a way to make this right."

What's next?

We'll see the fallout from the situation on SmackDown but we still expect Kingston to have a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

